EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An undercover operation into drug sales led to two arrests in Effingham.
A total of nine combined charges have been filed against two suspects, which include an Effingham woman and an Altamont man. Effingham police said they made the arrests at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of W. Fayette Ave with the assistance of the Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force.
Bridget R. Welter, 32, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver meth (15-100 grams), meth conspiracy, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joshua R. Keck, 31, is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth (15-100 grams), meth conspiracy and possession of meth.
Police said they are working to combat an “influx” of drug dealers in the Effingham area.
“Effingham Police are sending a strong message to our community with all the recent dealer arrests - local Law Enforcement is working closely with other agencies to keep drugs off our streets and dealers out of our neighborhoods,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. “Furthermore, word is getting back to other dealers that we are cracking down on drugs and Effingham is not the place to deal. We intend to utilize every tool at our disposal and work with other Agencies to make sure drug dealers know Effingham takes these crimes seriously.”
Effingham police want anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood to call them at (217)347-0774. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips through its tip line at (217)347-6583.
They are also reminding the public that anyone dealing with a substance abuse issue can seek resources to assist them.