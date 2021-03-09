CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The newest superintendent of Unit 4 school has a starting salary over $200,000.
Unit 4 schools' next superintendent, Shelia Boozer, will receive $212,000 for her first year of a three-year contract.
Boozer was formerly the director of teaching and learning technology for Springfield schools and will take on her new role as superintendent come July.
Under the contract, Boozer will receive automatic yearly raises based on the cost of living, with chances for additional pay bumps if she meets certain goals, including removing barriers that hold back minority students.
According to The News-Gazette, the following conditions below are part of the superintendent contract:
- She will get 24 vacation days to be used in the summer.
- She must move to Champaign by January 2022. The district will pay up to $10,000 in moving expenses.
- She will receive a vehicle and $350 per month as mileage reimbursement. Boozer must pay for the vehicle's insurance.
- She will get a cellphone for work and personal use.
- After two years, the district can fire Boozer without cause but would owe her a payout.
- If Boozer leaves before the contract expires, she would have to pay Unit 4 $10,000 or $20,000, depending on the circumstances.
