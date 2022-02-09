(WAND)- United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois will be celebrating National 211 Day on Friday, February 11 (2-11).
The day is dedicated to the 211 hotline services, 2-1-1 being the telephone number that connects callers with free information and referrals for community services in Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt, & Shelby counties.
The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained volunteers and staff who will listen to an individual's situation and refer them to the most appropriate government or social service nearest to them.
The service is also available in Spanish, and via texting. To text the 211 holtline just enter your zip code to 898211.
According to the UWDMI, 2021 was a busy year for 211 as families continued to need assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data shows that the service received over 1500 calls from our five-county region in 2021, down about 100 calls from the previous year.
UWDMI reports rent and mortgage assistance was the highest request in 2021, accounting for about 22 percent of calls, while utilities were the reason for 16 percent of calls. In addition, 76 individuals called 211 for COVID-19 Vaccine information.
National 211 Day was established in the United States to spread the news about this vital community resource.
In 2020, UWDMI received a mayoral proclamation naming Feb. 11, 2020 as 211 Day in the City of Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.