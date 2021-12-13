URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Unity Point Health's central Illinois region is considering starting a partnership with Carle Health.
Care and UnityPoint issued a joint statement saying UnityPoint is exploring the transition of Peoria-based hospitals and affiliated clinics to Carle. There is also a potential partnership for delivering healthcare support services.
Two non-binding letters of intent have been signed, per a press release:
- First, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois will explore the integration of its Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals and clinics, Methodist College and other healthcare services into the Carle organization.
- Second, UnityPoint Health and Carle Health will evaluate system-to-system opportunities for collaboration and efficiency.
“Our organizations share a deep commitment to improving the health of the people and communities we serve,” said Keith Knepp, MD, regional president and CEO, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois. “By combining our strengths in care delivery, health insurance, research, and medical education, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and lower the overall cost of care. We look forward to working together to share expertise, advocate effectively on behalf of those we collectively serve, and help grow and sustain our healthcare workforce in the region.”
The companies share similar values, the use of industry-leading electronic patient health records and a focus on medical education. These shared traits will make for a seamless transition of care for patients, should this partnership move forward, the release said.
“We believe bringing services together will mean even better health for our patients and our communities,” said James C. Leonard, MD, president and CEO, Carle Health. “Care is so much more comprehensive when the patient’s care team includes clinical care, social support and insurance coverage. Coming together in Peoria and the surrounding region is an important opportunity to serve patients.”
The companies are also exploring opportunities to work together that will help enhance efficiencies, optimize performance and reduce costs for the health systems.
“We’re excited about the possibilities ahead, as these potential collaborations represent a win for all three organizations and the communities we serve,” said Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “We look forward to exploring opportunities to better support clinicians, enhance access to care and lower costs in a way that builds upon our long tradition of innovative partnerships.”
With the proposal, there would be lasting benefits for patients and local communities, including:
- Healthcare Delivery: Expanded access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services
- Healthcare Coverage: Greater options for value-based care and contracting for local employers who purchase healthcare
- Workforce Development: An even stronger healthcare workforce and broader pipeline for new talent through colleges and residency programs
- Operational Efficiency: Optimization of services to provide high-quality care and improved support to clinicians
In this period, the organizations plan to continue evaluating details of the potential integration and partnership exploration. They will also address "appropriate regulatory requirements," the release said, as final agreements are worked toward.
If all approvals are obtained by the organizations, a closing date is anticipated in mid-to-late 2022.
