CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has a new executive director of public safety and chief of police.
Alice Cary will join the university with 34 years of law enforcement background. Currently she is the chief of police at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
Pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, Cary will begin on July 20.
During her time in Maryland, she created a Campus Outreach and Support Team that engages the campus and the greater community to build trust.
“Chief Cary has demonstrated a commitment to community policing and public engagement,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. “She has collaborated with university officials, local law enforcement and other stakeholders to implement policies and practices to enhance efficiencies and maintain a strong focus on the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
Cary has a master’s degree in criminal justice management from Colorado Technical University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University.
Prior to her current job, she was a patrol operations captain for the University of Oregon Police Department; a criminal investigator with the Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon; a state trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol; and a deputy sheriff or police officer with several departments.
Craig Stone, executive director of public safety and chief of police at the U. of I. since June 2018, departed in January.
