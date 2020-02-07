URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana and Champaign officials have established guidelines for places serving alcohol before "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day" begins in several weeks at the University of Illinois.
Urbana Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Diane Marlin issued a press release Friday outlining concerns for the event, which is set to occur in the Champaign-Urbana area on Friday, March 6, and extending into the early morning of Saturday, March 7. Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen said there is potential for the event to last into the early morning Sunday.
Marlin said "Unofficial" activities have been linked to several deaths since students started celebrating the event in 1996. There are other safety concerns as well, such as underage people consuming alcohol.
"In the past, this event has led to a significant increase in arrests of intoxicated persons for battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and other public order offenses," Marlin said. "The event also has resulted in hospital emergency room admissions of persons experiencing the adverse effects of dangerous levels of alcohol intoxication."
Marlin established a preventative order for Urbana during "Unofficial" activities. See the PDF document attached to this story for details about what rules will be enforced.
In Champaign, Feinen has established an emergency order. That document is also attached to this story in a PDF file.