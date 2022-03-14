URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Urbana is taking steps to stop the cycle of gun violence and provide support for victims. Advocates told WAND News this could make the city a safer place to live.
"Imagine being a family of four or five, with little kids, or cross-generationally. And then having a loved one shot or murdered, and having to return to the scene of the crime," Karen Simms, the leader of the CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative, explained.
Simms said this is the reality for many families impacted by gun violence in Urbana, often returning to a home riddled with bullet holes and police tape.
"For little kids, being in a house- where they were there - it creates more stress and anxiety and more disregulation, also long term behavioral problems because they're constantly worried," Simms added.
This is why she is partnering with the city of Urbana, the United Way of Champaign County and others to start a Rental Assistance Pilot program.
"When people experience this trauma, we want to be able to, as a community, wrap around them with support to address the trauma, to help them through that time and to prevent any re-traumatization," Beverley Baker, chief impact officer for the United Way of Champaign County, told WAND News.
The city is considering funding a temporary apartment or house for victims, paid for with federal COVID-19 dollars or possibly general funds.
"Looking at the ARPA funds that are coming into the community at the county level and at, of course, across each of the local municipalities as well," Baker explained.
This would ensure victims have somewhere safe to stay, while they make plans for the future. Advocates hope this will break the cycle of violence and help victims heal.
"The more we can prevent the long term mental health, emotional, physical impacts of gun violence, the more we can prevent it," Simms said.
She said the program would also help prevent retaliation violence.
The committee of organizations behind the program plans to have specific proposals to present at council next month.
