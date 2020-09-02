URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana leaders have extended a suspension on special event permits through Nov. 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A document from Mayor Diane Marlin said Emergency Order 20-03, which suspends the issuance of special event permits for events held on city-owned, leased or operated real property, is extended. The document suspends issuing of permits, bans all special events through Nov. 1 and voids previously issued permits.
The city defines "special event" as an organized event held on city-owned, leaded or operated real property "on a temporary or short-term basis where city resources may or will be allocated or deployed in connection with the event or where alcoholic liquor will be served for consumption on or off the site of the event."
"Any special event permit issued by the city shall be consistent with the governor's, the Illinois Department of Public Health's and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District's in-place operable orders, directives, rules, regulations, and/ or guidelines," the document said. "The city may include in any issued special event permit such conditions as the city deems necessary or appropriate in order to comply with the governor's, the Illinois Department of Public Health's or the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District's then in-place operable orders, directives, rules, regulations, and/ or guidelines for protecting and promoting the health and welfare of event attendees and citizens of the city."
