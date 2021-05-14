URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana ended most masking requirements in a Friday statement.
In conjunction with new CDC masking guidelines, the city announced people are no longer required to wear face coverings in public places, effective immediately. The change includes all businesses that are not used for residential purposes and all outdoor areas.
Masks are no longer required when not eating or drinking at Urbana bars and restaurants. Customers can freely move around these establishments. In addition, people under 21 no longer have to leave businesses that hold a Class A liquor license at 9 p.m.
Individual establishments can set their own safety protocols, the city said. Bridge to Phase 5 capacity limits are staying in place until they are lifted.
Urbana is reinstating the special event permitting process.
"The city encourages residents and visitors to continue to take appropriate health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and asks that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated do so," Urbana leaders said.
