SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – WAND News is working to learn more about an overnight pursuit. Officials say it started in Sullivan on Route 32 Friday night.
The Sullivan Police Department says an officer pulled over a vehicle. Officials say the vehicle's driver had a suspended driver's license.
SPD says once the officer on-scene turned on emergency lights, the driver took off. Officials say the officer followed the vehicle, but had to stop due to public safety.
Sullivan Police say the vehicle was later found in Coles County.
SPD says the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending based on the investigation.
