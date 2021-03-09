VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - $24,500 is a lot of money, but that's how much it would cost to care for neglected animals.
It's more than taking care of cats and dogs. In this case, chickens, goats and horses are included. The money would benefit the animals' care for two months.
The neglected and abused animals are part of an ongoing case. The county is holding on to them unless the owner is willing to let them go. There's no telling when that will happen.
The decision to move forward came down to a 13-1 vote. The next board meeting is April 13.
