DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While the United States starts a new chapter of history, Kamala Harris makes history of her own.
She is a woman of many firsts. That includes being the first Black female attorney general of California and being the first Black and Indian female U.S. Senator from the Golden State. Now one can add the first Black female Vice President.
Dr. Laura Zimmerman of the Democratic Party in Macon County, expressed how she thought of her two and 4-year-old nieces. Zimmerman said representation matters.
"They're gonna grow up in a world where it's just normal to see women in positions of power," Zimmerman said.
It is a monumental moment for Andrea Rundell. It is even better to know she was a former Champaign resident. Harris' father used to be a professor at the University of Illinois. The YWCA member said having a woman be vice president is long overdue.
"[Elizabeth Warren] who was saying 'if you don't have a seat at the table, you're probably on the menu,'" Rundell said. "We need a seat at the table."
While the world recognizes Harris as the new vice president, Jey Owens calls her 'sister.' Vice President Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, the first Black sorority in America.
"I wear my pink and green for many reasons, but especially today, because my soror is an AKA," Owens said. "Today was 'Chucks and Pearls' day."
While Harris will go down in history as the first, she said she won't be the last.
"We haven't completely shattered it [the glass ceiling], but we're getting closer every single day," Zimmerman added.
