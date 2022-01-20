DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have released bodycam footage showing the arrest of a murder suspect accused of fatally stabbing a DCFS employee in Thayer.
On Jan. 4, Thayer man Benjamin H. Reed, 32, allegedly killed child protection specialist Deidre Silas when she responded to a Thayer home. Just before 6 p.m. that evening, Sangamon County authorities alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a blue 2002 Volvo vehicle wanted in connection to the homicide.
According to Decatur police, officers checked Flock cameras and found the vehicle had been spotted moving eastbound in Decatur at East Cantrell and South Jasper streets at 5:35 p.m. At about 6:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, where they learned Reed was in the waiting room and wanted to be seen for "bleeding."
A police report said other responding officers covered possible escape routes from the emergency room. Reed was taken into custody without incident at about 6:29 p.m. A woman seen sitting next to Reed at the hospital in the police bodycam video, who Reed identified as his wife, was detained and later released.
The Volvo, which was in the hospital parking lot, was towed from there to the Decatur Police Department Evidence Bay.
Reed is held on no bond in Sangamon County, prosecutors said. He has been formally charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.
