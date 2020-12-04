FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Forsyth is working to support local restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Village has worked with local restaurants to provide a voucher for a discount at a local restaurants to every resident in Forsyth.
Under current COVID-19 resurgence mitigation restrictions, in-person dining is not allowed.
This voucher program is being called the COVID-19 Forsyth Economic Stimulus Grant.
All restaurants in the Village of Forsyth were invited to participate. Of those that participated, the grant pool was split evenly, and an equal number of vouchers sent out.
Vouchers were sent to every residential address in the Village using the Utility Billing Mail System. Vouchers are not exchangeable for use at another restaurant and were distributed randomly.
Vouchers are one-time-use in the amount of $10.00, and change will not be given. Vouchers are only redeemable at the corresponding Forsyth location and will not be accepted at other locations.
