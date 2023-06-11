CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) — Champaign Police are investigating two overnight shooting. Both shootings happened in the early morning hours on Sunday. Police say there is no evidence these shootings are connected.
Officers rushed to the 100 Block of S. Neil Street att 1:26 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. On scene, officers found a 21-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and a 21-year-old male victim from Champaign with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the back. Officers and personnel from the Champaign Fire Department immediately rendered medical aid until the victims could be transported to an area hospital. They both remain hospitalized in stable condition.
The initial investigation indicated that this incident started as an argument inside the premises of a nearby business before spilling into the street, where a large fight erupted. During the altercation, multiple shots were fired, and the female victim was struck. Additionally, the male victim was stabbed from behind.
Following this, the fight quickly dispersed and the suspects responsible quickly left the area.
Around 3:35 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 Block of N. Sixth Street for a report of a shooting with injuries and multiple traffic collisions.
Upon arrival, officers found several victims with gunshot wounds and began to render medical aid until an ambulance could arrive. At the same time, additional victims arrived at an area hospital.
In all, four individuals were struck by gunfire and two were struck by vehicles related to this incident.
Officers say a 17-year-old male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. A 29-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. A 27-year-old male from Urbana suffered a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition. A 23-year-old male from Urbana suffered a graze wound to the ear. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. A 22-year-old female was injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition. A 23-year-old female was injured in a motor vehicle collision. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.
On scene, officers learned that a large crowd had formed for an impromptu gathering when an unknown subject opened fire. Immediately, a very chaotic scene erupted when multiple vehicles attempted to quickly leave the area, causing at least three collisions and resulting in two reported injuries.
In addition to the injured people, multiple parked vehicles were damaged in collisions, and at least one residence was struck by gunfire.
In response to these incidents, Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued the following statement: “I want to acknowledge the work of our police officers for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and their continuing commitment to investigate these crimes and hold those responsible to account. I ask that our community hold the victims and their families and friends in your thoughts. Our partners under the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint continue to provide opportunities for healing, and I urge those impacted by these terrible acts to reach out for assistance. The City of Champaign remains committed to the vital work of keeping our community safe. I want to thank our law enforcement professionals, the community, and the City‘s partners in the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint who work each day to make our City a better and safer place.”
Any resident or business in the areas near these incidents with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and both investigations remain ongoing.
Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.
