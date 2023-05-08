SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Micro pantries started popping up during the pandemic, but volunteers say the need for them has grown significantly the last two months.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits expired for SNAP users in the beginning of March. Since then, micro pantry volunteers like Leslie Sgro have been working to keep dozens of micro pantries across the state stocked up.
"So many people are struggling, so many people live on the edge and this is just a little bit of help that may get them to the next day," said Sgro.
She is one of more than three dozen volunteers who coordinate through the Springfield Area Micro Food Pantries Facebook Page. While these is no leadership team, or organizing body, Sgro says the group coordinates food drives, pick ups, and distribution of food to the pantries in the area.
But, its not just the volunteers that stock the pantries, anyone can drop of food or hygiene products at any time.
"Anybody can put food into them and anybody can take food out of them, and they're not open any particular hours, they're open 24 hours," said Sgro. "So if you need food at eight o'clock at night, and none of the other regular pantries or food options are available to you, you can go to a local pantry, and see if there's anything in it to eat."
Volunteers say micro pantries are more accessible for people who work non-traditional hours or don't feel comfortable going to traditional food pantries.
The city of Springfield has a list of micro pantries in the area available on their website.
If you want more information on local micro pantries, or would like to host a food drive, you can message the Springfield Micro Pantries Facebook page.
