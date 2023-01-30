(WAND) — Inflation at the grocery store is already putting a pinch on budgets for central Illinois families. Those budgets will now be forced to stretch further for low-income families who will soon lose additional SNAP benefits that were provided during the pandemic.
New Vision Pantry Market in Decatur is open Mondays and Thursday nights, and is already busy with clients.
"With the food prices being so high right now- from last year in January to this year, our numbers have doubled," Deborah Moses, Director for the food market, told WAND News.
Decatur families can shop for free groceries at the food bank to help make ends meet. But many will have to stretch dollars further in 30 days when the additional $95 dollars a month in SNAP emergency benefits expires.
"We've already had people say 'You know we don't normally come to this, we don't normally do this, but we're seeing this and our finances are going to be decreased, inflation is increased.' So yeah, we're expecting at least a 25% increase," Moses explained.
Parents like Becky Reid said they are now considering where they'll have to make cuts in their budget.
"We're going to have to do a tighter meal plan for sure. Maybe not as much snacky items, and even the fresh produce is expensive," Reid told WAND News.
Reid works full time and still qualifies for some SNAP benefits. She said the additional funds during the pandemic have been crucial.
"I've got two kids that I'm raising alone so you take $100 out of someone's already tight budget- and it's a huge impact," Reid explained.
She donated to a local food pantry last weekend, but may soon have rely on those very services.
"We stand ready in the evenings and on Saturdays to meet the needs of those families that will be impacted by this cut of funds," said Lt. Shanell Debela, Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.
The Salvation Army's Community Food Market is adjusting hours and preparing for an increase in demand for their services. But these providers themselves are feeling the pinch as they are also hit with rising food prices.
"With the increasing prices of food, you know eggs at $7 a carton, its a crucial time. So we're expecting to be hit hard," Lt. Debela said.
The Community Food Market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from five to seven in the evening, as well as Saturday mornings. Click here for more information about how to donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army.
