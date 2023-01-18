CHICAGO (WAND) — Two million people in Illinois will be affected by SNAP's return to pre-pandemic levels in March.
Since April of 2020, all Illinois SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients received regular monthly benefits and additional emergency SNAP allotments. Beginning in March, SNAP households will no longer receive the additional allotments.
"We understand and recognize that many Illinois residents have counted on these additional emergency food benefits to secure healthy food for themselves and their families," said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services. "We are working with our food pantry partners across the state to meet residents' needs during this adjustment period."
The change comes from the federal level with the USDA choosing to end emergency SNAP benefits in 2023.
Around half of states have already ended emergency allotments but Illinois chose to sustain benefits through February.
To prepare for the change, IDHS recommends SNAP customers make sure all of their information is up to date at abe.illinois.gov to ensure that households are receiving the maximum benefit for which they are eligible.
