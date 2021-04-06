DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four challengers have been elected to serve on the Decatur Public Schools board.
The new board members are Al Scheider, Kevin Collins-Brown, Alana Giselle Banks and Jason Wayne Dion. With no incumbents running for another term, each person comes in as a new voice.
The full list of people running for school board seats included Scheider, Dion, Ferlaxnes Carson, Krystal Johnson, Collins-Brown, Jayjuan Young and Banks.
The final unofficial vote tally was as follows:
- Al Scheider 21.04%, 3,387 votes
- Kevin Collins-Brown 18.56%, 2,989 votes
- Jason Wayne Dion 15.09%, 2,430 votes
- Alana Giselle Banks 14.83%, 2,387 votes
- Jayjuan Young 11.86%, 1,910 votes
- Krystal Johnson 11.02%, 1,774 votes
- Ferlaxnes Carson 7.6%, 1,224 votes
Even with these seats filled, the district must find a new superintendent to replace Dr. Paul Fregeau, who is leaving on June 30 to become the head of the Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Mo.
Fregeau will be the the Arnold district's third superintendent in seven years. In the new job, he will make $222,000 a year, which is an increase of $25,000 from what the makes at Decatur Public Schools.
