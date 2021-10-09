DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Alzheimer's disease has affected so many families around the country: that's why walks like the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Fairview park are so vital to bring awareness and money for research.
"It's so important that we can all be together. And so that all these folks that are dealing with this terrible disease can know that they are not alone," said Kate Wilson who was helping head up the event. They utilized a promise garden ceremony to symbolize the support and involvement.
"If you hold a purple flower, it means that you lost someone to Alzheimer's or dementia. If you hold blue, it means that you have Alzheimer's or dementia. Yellow means you're a caregiver to someone that has the disease. And orange means that you support an overall vision of a world without Alzheimer's or all other dementia," Wilson said.
The walk is also used as a tool to connect people who have seen someone battling it or are battling it themselves.
"To know that that everybody out there is going through what you're going through and you're not alone. It definitely means a lot," said Heather Owens, who's grandmother is an Alzheimer's patient.
"It's been hard especially my younger one he doesn't understand but the older ones to see that you know they're great great grandma going through that and it's taken a toll on them, Owens said. She's been apart of the walk for the last 6 years to help families like hers.
"It's very tough. It's so heartbreaking because Alzheimer's takes somebody from you, but they're actually still there... I was one of the very last people that my granny remembered," Owens said.
For more information about the Alzheimer's Association, click HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.