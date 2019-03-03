DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This Sunday, dozens of students at Millikin University spent their weekend walking for a good cause.
The Alpha Chi Omega-Upsilon women, organized a Lyre Lights: Walk Together for Domestic Violence Awareness event. The girls said often times, domestic violence happens in college and it's not just for people who are married.
Through this walk, they hope by sharing stories of other women around the gym that they will help someone speak up if they are a victim of domestic violence.
They were also selling hot cocoa and charged an entrance fee. All money collected will go to the Dove Foundation in Decatur.