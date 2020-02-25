DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The year is 1953. WTVP is on the air for the first time.
In its infancy, central Illinois' first TV station created a lot of buzz. Its daytime programming during the 1950s involved live and locally produced shows like Romper Room, Al Corral and the Frank Monte Show.
The first weather man was Loren Boatman, also known as Mr. Boats - or just "Boats" as he was affectionately called. He would continue that role for 35 years.
"I could be driving down the road going to Chicago or St. Louis and people will recognize me, and they'll honk their horns and wave, and I have no idea who they are, but they know me," Boatman said.
WTVP would become an affiliate of the ABC Television Network, which added popular shows and programming to the daytime schedule.
The year 1965 saw color programming from ABC. Then, in February 1966, WTVP would become WAND-TV, and a change in ownership moved the station from Metro Media to Lin Broadcasting.
WAND continued to evolve in the decades since, and in 1996, Sean Streaty became the primetime anchor viewers know today. He was later joined by Dawn Sterling at the desk and by JC Fultz on weather.
The station marked 50 years of operations in 2003. In 2005, it switched affiliations from ABC to NBC.
In the year that marked Loren Boatman's death (2006), WAND began using live doppler radar. It became the first station in the market to broadcast in high definition in 2012.
Former weatherman Bob Murray died in 2014 at the age of 66.
WAND carries a ton of history in central Illinois, and from the talent on air to the people watching, the lens is us.
As we enter a new era and new decade of broadcasting, we thank you, our viewers, for tuning in!
Wow, how time flies.
NOTE: Major thanks go to photojournalist Eric Ahola for the extensive work he put in to create the story detailing WAND-TV's history, which will air at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.