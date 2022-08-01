DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule.
The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert.
With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local news on weekdays.
The weekday daytime Jeopardy! will move to 3:30 p.m. and the second run will move to 4:30 a.m. before WAND Today.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.