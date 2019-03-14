CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - A Rockford man, who was the subject of a manhunt Wednesday, was arrested near Cerro Gordo after crashing his vehicle during a multi-county chase early Thursday morning.
Our partners at News-Gazette said 43-year-old Matthew Harkey, a registered sex offender, was wanted for the abduction of a woman in Rockford Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Illinois-32, between Cerro Gordo and Cisco, when Harkey lost control of the vehicle north of County Road 1045 North. That's when he hit a guardrail and rolled the vehicle several times. He was ejected from the Nissan Rogue and taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be okay.
A warrant was issued on Wednesday afternoon after a woman called Roscoe police saying she had head injuries after escaping from Harkey. She said he abducted her from her house in southeast Rockford.
The warrant was issued charging Harkey with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and residential burglary. His bond was set at $1 million.