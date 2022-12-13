DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Jeffrey Lourash, of Warrensburg, has officially been booked into the Macon County Jail.
The day before Thanksgiving, Macon County County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the Lourash home for a domestic violence incident. By the time deputies arrived at the house on Durfee St., 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash had been fatally shot multiple times. Jeffrey Lourash was in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and put under constant monitoring by the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
The couple's four children, who escaped the home via second story windows during the incident, are in the care of family members.
Prior to booking, Lourash had been hospitalized since November 23. He was officially arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a bond set at $10 million.
Lourash will next go to court on December 20 at 1:30 p.m.
