CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinoisans may see the cost of water service rise in 2023.
According to a report from The News-Gazette, Illinois American Water filed a request for a rate change with state regulators in February. The average residential water user could see their bill rise by an additional $6 to $14 a month, depending on the service area, should this change be approved.
Additionally, residents would see wastewater bills go up by $7 to $17 per month.
Customers were informed about these possible changes in recent bills after the rate change request was filed on Feb. 10. The filing will go through 11 months of reviews with the Illinois Commerce Commission, and the rate changes would not become active until early 2023 should approval be granted.
Illinois American Water said it last had a general rate change in 2017. The current change is meant to cover a cost of over $1.1 billion in completed or planned improvements in water and wastewater systems from 2019 to 2023.
The News-Gazette listed details about what customers should expect in parts of Champaign County here.
