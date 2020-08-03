ILLINOIS (WAND) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force has placed multiple central Illinois counties on alert for high COVID-19 statistics.
The counties in "yellow zone" status include Cass and Iroquois counties. The report, dated on July 26, said steps must be taken in these places in order to stop the spread of the virus.
Those steps include mandating masks in "yellow zone" status counties, closing bars and restaurants and limiting indoor dining at restaurants. Officials recommend limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
A total of 23 Illinois counties have "yellow zone" status and three have "red zone" status.
Yellow status is defined as a county that in the last week reported new cases between 10-100 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result of between 5 and 10 percent. Red status includes counties that in the last week reported over 100 new cases per 100,000 population and had a diagnostic test positivity rate of above 10 percent.
Illinois as a state is in the "yellow zone" for cases and in the "green zone" for test positivity (rate below 5 percent).
Click here for the full report. Illinois statistics are shown beginning on page 105.
