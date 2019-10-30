TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mega Million ticket has been sold in the village of Tilton.
If you bought a ticket you might want to check to see if you are the lucky winner. The ticket was bought at a grocery store in Tilton. It's a $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing.
The ticket was purchased at County Market at 1628 Georgetown Road. The ticket matched all five number - 4 - 9 - 17 - 27 - 39 – but not the Mega Ball, which was 22.
County Market will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
