MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot his Western Illinois University roommate multiple times in 2020 pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge.
Kavion Poplous, who is from Chicago, shot the roommate while the two were in their dorm room on Sept. 15, 2020. The victim was taken to McDonough District Hospital before being transferred to another hospital, where he went through surgery.
Poplous turned himself in at a Chicago police precinct days after the shooting. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the aggravated battery and aggravated discharge counts were dropped.
McDonough County State's Attorney Matthew Kwacala told WAND News Poplous entered into an "open plea" Tuesday, which means he will be sentenced after a sentencing hearing by Circuit Judge William Poncin. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021.
Poplous faces six to 30 years in prison for the crime and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.
According to Kwacala, Poplous is remaining in jail pending the sentencing hearing.
