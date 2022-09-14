ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - The Arcola Police Department arrested a 35-year-old woman on criminal sexual assault charges, after a DCFS worker filed a report regarding the sexual misconduct of a child.
According to police, DCFS made the report on August 24, and in weeks following officers conducted an investigation regarding the allegations surrounding Cristina A. Kersey.
Authorities said a forensic interview by a child advocate and the child disclosed sexual misconduct involving Kersey.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kersey on September 8 for criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.
Kersey's bond was set at $200,000.
She is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail.
