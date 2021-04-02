DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead after suffering severe burns in a Decatur house fire.
Crews said they responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to 1321 W. Forest Ave. for a lift assist. They reported finding smoke coming from the front door and the victim on fire in the kitchen.
The victim was treated and quickly taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Severe burns had covered her body, responders said.
The fire is under investigation and appears to be an accidental cooking fire. Decatur police were called in to help investigate.
This is the third fire fatality of 2021 in Decatur and the fourth fatal fire in the last five months, per the Decatur Fire Department.
