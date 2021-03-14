SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was killed in a Springfield crash has been identified.
Police said the crash happened near Camp Butler Rd. and Highway 45 Friday just before 10 p.m.
Jessica Bilyeu, 25, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
