SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a Springfield park Sunday.
It happened around 5 a.m. at Comer Cox Park.
The 25-year-old victim told police another woman stabbed her in the back.
Witnesses told officers the victim had been in a fight with a group of other women when she was knocked to the ground and stabbed.
Police said her injury is not life threatening.
Officers said she was stabbed near the tennis courts in the park.
