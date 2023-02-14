SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A local recovery home is helping women make friendships and grow together in their recovery journeys.
Wooden It Be Lovely was started in June 2022 and welcomes women escaping abuse, homelessness, or addiction. The women stay for free in exchange for working within the program. They refurbish and paint furniture donated by the community, make candles, and sew other items.
While the program is focused on helping women heal and recover, they build relationships as well.
"Here at the program we all have one thing in common and that is the struggle of addiction," said Maria Kelarestaghi, a 6-month resident at Wooden It Be Lovely. "That is something we can bond on at a very deep level to bond on because that's something traumatic."
Kelarestaghi has become friends with Jessica Fox, her roommate and the lead resident at Wooden It Be Lovely. Fox and Kelarestaghi help hold each other accountable and share their stories.
"It's more than just refurbishing furniture, it's a sisterhood and we all help each other and inspire each other," said Fox. "You know it keeps me going, and it keeps me growing."
Fox says the leadership role within the home has helped her develop and better herself and others. She is currently working to earn her GED.
"I'm working to be a better person through Wooden It Be Lovely. It's helping me do that," said Fox. "Through the leadership, the guidance, the house, the sisterhood, the trade, I've learned it all fits together and it helps me grow in the absolute be a better person today."
Wooden It Be Lovely is hosting their next furniture sale on March 18 at Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church. The organization accepts furniture donations on Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, which hours until 7:00 pm on Tuesdays.
For more information on furniture donations, monetary contributions, and volunteering, head to Wooden It Be Lovely's website.
