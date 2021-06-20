CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Juneteenth restaurant weekend was a busy one in Champaign-Urbana, Buy Black Chambana helped celebrate diversity this weekend by highlighting several black owned eateries. Wood N' Hog was one of them.
Dubbes the best BBQ in town, Wood N' Hog has a menu that could go on forever. "We do pork tips, baby back ribs. We do something unique to the town and we do a turkey tip. We do soul food Wednesdays where we have collard greens and yams and beans and we have a lot of food." Michael Mcdonald tells WAND about their one of a kind menu.
With unique ingredients in every plate, "we cook with passion and cook with love," Mcdonald says, guests continue to support. "They leave and they're full, and hopefully they'll be telling people about our restaurant. We truly believe that customer service is our most important transaction."
Wood N' Hog is black owned and operated and Mcdonald says anyone who comes in, becomes family. He says, "people feel like we're family. They appreciate our hands on approach. You'll 100% of the time see my sister or I, we opened a store in 2016. So, we're very hands-on owners."
Wood N' Hog participated in Juneteenth Restaurant Weekend. 3 days where black-owned businesses celebrated June 19 becoming a National Holiday. With deals and plenty of black owned options to choose from, the community was able to celebrate the new holiday weekend. Mcdonald says the Juneteenth weekend was special for Wood N' Hog in celebrating the ongoing fight for freedom.
Mcdonald says, Chambana is a small community, but they are what keeps restaurants like Wood N' Hog, alive and running. "This is small community, but our community is very intentional, we were able to get past the pandemic and all this stuff because the intentionality of the, of the customers."
