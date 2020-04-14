ILLINOIS (WAND) - Workers' compensation will now automatically cover some essential workers who believe they contracted COVID-19 while on the job.
Workers' compensation policies in Illinois normally require a worker to show proof that an injury or illness came from their job. Changed policies during the pandemic, announced by Gov. JB Pritzker and from the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, said first responders and front-line workers who claim they got the virus from work will be considered honest.
“We owe (essential employees) a debt that we can never fully repay. But to start, we can give them the peace of mind to know that they will be covered if they fall ill on the job,” Pritzker said Monday.
This ruling can last as long as 150 days. It applies to police and fire personnel, corrections officers, grocery store workers, postal workers, health care workers and food producers. Some essential workers, such as members of the media, are excluded, but Pritzker said the commission may consider expanding its list.
The policy change was met with resistance from Illinois businesses, including the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, Illinois Retail Merchants Association and others. The nine total groups released a statement Monday.
“Manufacturers, retailers, grocers, pharmacies, food banks, convenience stores and countless essential businesses across Illinois are doing all they can to protect workers while also meeting unprecedented demand for food, medical supplies, protective equipment and other important services needed during this pandemic," the statement said. "At the same time, many industries are suffering from unprecedented losses and closures including the hotel, hospitality and tourism industry. Yet, this commission chose to suddenly impose a drastic policy change that will significantly increase costs and require employers to pay for medical expenses and salary benefits if an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19 without proof the illness was contracted at the workplace.
Many of these industries are waiting for relief from the federal and state government in an attempt to make payroll and retain workers, but will now be on the hook for additional costs if they’re lucky enough to re-open when the governor’s Stay at Home order is lifted. At a time when the state is discussing how to provide relief for employers trying to maintain jobs, this move runs contrary in every way.”
Pritzker, however, said the added cost is unavoidable.
“In the middle of an emergency, the only way that you have to operate is to protect people as best you can, their health and safety,” he said. “And to the extent that it is required that someone has to pick up the tab for that, sometimes that will fall on the people who are most able to pick up the tab.”
All Illinois employers are required by state law to offer workers' compensation insurance to employees. Those who qualify for coverage due to an injury or illness could get benefits including two-thirds of their salary, medical expenses, disability benefits and other options.
According to the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act, employees are not covered if they cause their own injuries, violate company policy or break the law.