CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A memorial fund in the memory of Yingying Zhang, the Chinese scholar killed in 2017, will be established at the University of Illinois.
The lead gift for the fund, meant to assist international students and families in times of crisis, is coming from the Zhang family, according to The News-Gazette. People or families wanting to contribute to the effort can do so at this link.
The Zhang family is expected to formally announce the fund at a news conference, which has been postponed after it was originally scheduled for Aug. 7.
U of I Chancellor Robert Jones told the newspaper he is “truly inspired” by the Zhang family’s efforts, which as of Monday evening had raised over $30,000.
“The Zhangs, cherished members of our own Illinois family, are going through one of the most challenging points in their lives, and yet they are still thinking of others,” he said. “Their gift will make an enormous impact when these students and their families need it most.”
When the conference happens, Yingying’s father, Ronggao Zhang, is expected to talk about what he hopes the fund will do. A representative will read a message from Xiaolin Hou, who is Yingying’s fiancé.
Yingying Zhang was abducted and killed by Brendt Christensen on June 9, 2017. He is serving life behind bars without possibility of parole after a June trial led to his conviction.