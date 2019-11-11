SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Next spring the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will ordain eight priests. It will be the highest number ordained at one time since 1964.
Since the early 70s the number of priests and religious sisters in the U.S. has declined dramatically according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.
But with negative stories about the church over nearly two decades, young Catholics are still choosing priestly or religious vocations.
“I was very taken with their life and the peace that they had and the very genuine joy that they had,” said Maggie McGowan who is looking to eventually becoming a sister in Alton. “I remember explicitly thinking like they’re so happy in a way that I want to be happy.”
The Diocese of Springfield celebrated National Vocations week earlier this month.