DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Youth Mental Health First Aid training class is being held in Decatur.
The training is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Services Training Center, 300 E. Eldorado St.
Participants will learn to identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.
They will learn about the prevalence of different mental health disorders impacting youth and learn ways to reduce stigma and recognize the warning signs of
mental health problems.
Participants will learn to apply a 5-step action plan encompassing the skills, resources, and knowledge to help the youth in crisis connect with support groups.
All participants will get a 3-year certificate and a Youth Mental Health First Aid manual.