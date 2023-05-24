(WAND) - It was a baseball bonanza on Wednesday.
A slew of our area baseball teams were looking to punch their ticket to the Sectional Title game.
Check out the scores below.
1A Champaign Sectional
Milford 6, St. Teresa 2
St. Thomas More 10, Armstrong 0
1A Altamont Sectional
South Central 2, Arcola 0
St. Anthony 12, Casey-Westfield 0
2A Pleasant Plains Sectional
Quincy Notre Dame 2, Shelbyville 0
Gillespie 7, Maroa-Forsyth 2
2A Decatur Sectional
Eureka 7, Unity 2
2A Breese Sectional
Father McGivney 4, Teutopolis 1
