Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)

Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)

Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)

Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)

Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)

Aiden Seider isn't just an AP-level student at Eisenhower High School, he's also senior class president.

Seider's "superpowers" include perseverance (playing with a club to protect an injured arm) and supreme focus on his goals. During a trying couple of years for the Eisenhower football program he has maintained a positive attitude and has been a steadying force amidst the changes.

In this WAND Sports interview Aiden shares his (very specific) plans to become a corporate contract negotiator. We also hear from Aiden's father Tim Seider about what makes him proud.