WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Aiden Seider isn't just an AP-level student at Eisenhower High School, he's also senior class president.
Seider's "superpowers" include perseverance (playing with a club to protect an injured arm) and supreme focus on his goals. During a trying couple of years for the Eisenhower football program he has maintained a positive attitude and has been a steadying force amidst the changes.
In this WAND Sports interview Aiden shares his (very specific) plans to become a corporate contract negotiator. We also hear from Aiden's father Tim Seider about what makes him proud.