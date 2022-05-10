MACON, IL. (WAND) -- The CIC Boy's Track and Field meet took place at Meridian high school Tuesday afternoon as student-athletes from across central Illinois gathered to compete in various events.
With sectionals just a week away, this is one of the final opportunities for athletes to hone their craft before the competition really counts.
Warrensburg-Latham senior Jake Sarver set a conference meet record with a high-jump of 6-feet-8-inches.
For the full results from the track meet, you can head here.
