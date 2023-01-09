(WAND) - The Central Illinois Conference and the Heart of Illinois Conference have agreed to merge for football.
The merger will start in the 2024-25 season solely for football, both conferences announced Monday.
The merged conference will be called the Heart of Central Illinois Conference.
CIC Member Schools: Clinton, Macon-Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M, Shelbyville, Tuscola, Warrensburg-Latham.
HOIC Member Schools: Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Fisher, Flanagan-Cornell, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Heyworth, LeRoy, Lexington, Ridgeview, Tremont, Tri-Valley.
