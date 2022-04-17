DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Decatur Public Schools will have a new athletic coordinator at the end of June.
It's a face you're probably familiar with; Craig Bundy.
He has a ton of coaching experience, mostly with football.
Bundy was most recently an assistant coach with MacArthur.
As athletic coordinator, he'll work with other high school and junior high school athletic directors from around our area.
Bundy hopes to help broaden their programs and get more kids involved.
