CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini had a fantastic incoming freshman class and a big reason why is because of Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller.
The two top 45 recruits are now roommates.
Curbelo and Miller are expecting to play roles on this year's Illini team that returns Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Here are Cubelo and Miller talking about their roommate bond and the upcoming season.
