DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Turkey Tournament has a new big sponsor.
Land of Lincoln Credit Union is stepping up and donating $10,000 each year for the next five years.
The Decatur Turkey Tournament has been a staple in central Illinois since the 1970s.
The event spends roughly $35,000 in expenses each year including team guarantees, security, the hospitality room and game operations.
Tournament Director Mel Roustio is excited for what's to come in just a few months.
