DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 51st Annual Decatur Turkey Tournament didn't disappoint!

Several fantastic matchups during the final day. Check out highlights from each game here.

Eisenhower 57, Bolingbrook JV 72

Southeast 60, Peoria High 56

MacArthur 75, Peoria Manual 44

Harvey-Thornton 58, Bolingbrook 65

