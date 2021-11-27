DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 51st Annual Decatur Turkey Tournament didn't disappoint!
Several fantastic matchups during the final day. Check out highlights from each game here.
Eisenhower 57, Bolingbrook JV 72
Southeast 60, Peoria High 56
MacArthur 75, Peoria Manual 44
Harvey-Thornton 58, Bolingbrook 65
