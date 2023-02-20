SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Illini legend helped celebrate some local sports figures Monday night.
Deon Thomas was the guest speaker for the 31st annual Springfield Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The event was held at the Bank of Springfield Center.
The seven inductees included Nate Browning, Doug Collins, Dominique "Major" Clay, Phil Eck, Jim Files, John Fox and Tracy Tate Wilson.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
