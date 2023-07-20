DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Day two and the final round of the Marilyn Dechert Decatur Women's Open came down the final hole, with 23-year-old Grace Miller taking home this year's trophy.
Entering the day, Miller trailed by four strokes to Amy Rankin, who opened up play on Tuesday by shooting a 69 at Hickory Point. The Championship trio also included President of the Decatur Women's Golf Association, Jan Devore, who scored at 78 in Tuesday's opener.
The group teed off from Red Tail Run at 8:42 a.m., with Miller finishing the first hole with a double bogey. However, she'd rebound and work her way back to even the score with Rankin at the halfway mark.
A lightning delay at around 11 a.m. briefly paused play, but the sun returned once more as the leaders made the push for home. A few challenging holes pushed Rankin back as much as three strokes, but she kept her composure, ultimately making par on the short 17th. Miller's bogey sent the pairing to the final hole all square.
The par five 18th hole left both players with plenty of ground to cover. A mis-hit by Rankin found a bunker short-left of the green, making for a difficult shot out of the sand. Her competitor, Miller, came up with a clutch third shot from the fairway, putting her within ten feet.
Miller went on to sink the putt, earning her a second Decatur Women's Open victory, her first since 2019.
