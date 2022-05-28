CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2022 IHSA Boy's State Track finals took place at O'Brien Field Saturday on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
High school student-athletes from across Central Illinois gathered to compete in various events from the pole vault to the 3200-meter run, hoping to put their names in the history books.
For the full results from today's track meet, please head here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.